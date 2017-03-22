Chicago Suburb Makes Effort to Educate On Crime Victim Rights
The Naperville Police Department, along with the FBI, plans to host a 4 hour informational and educational program focusing on the rights of crime victims. Naperville in the FBI were first in contact about the event a year ago, after a victim advocate proposed the idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|1 hr
|Haley Gerhart
|347
|Review: John Swider (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|CCS
|3
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|6 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Hearsay
|22 hr
|Advenger
|1
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|Wed
|Wondering
|19
|crowley is a jagoff 2
|Wed
|Wondering
|7
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC