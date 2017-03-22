Chicago Suburb Makes Effort to Educat...

Chicago Suburb Makes Effort to Educate On Crime Victim Rights

The Naperville Police Department, along with the FBI, plans to host a 4 hour informational and educational program focusing on the rights of crime victims. Naperville in the FBI were first in contact about the event a year ago, after a victim advocate proposed the idea.

