Change of leadership at WSEA Tutoring

Change of leadership at WSEA Tutoring

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

WSEA Tutoring recently announced that co-founder and longtime owner Camille Jones has stepped down, after 30 years at the helm and will be replaced by Jennifer Bredberg, WSEA Tutoring's secondary director since 2013. "It is important that the person in the leadership position is first, a great teacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drew Peterson What Did He Do With Stacy? (Feb '15) 9 hr Ray 51
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 17 hr Joy Stewart 348
Review: John Swider (Jun '15) Thu CCS 3
News Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1... Thu former democrat 1
Hearsay Mar 22 Advenger 1
Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison Mar 22 Wondering 19
crowley is a jagoff 2 Mar 22 Wondering 7
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC