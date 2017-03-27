Candidates offer property tax freeze
There are four reasons not to vote for Mayor Broda and several reasons to vote for the Prosperity for Lisle candidates: 1. When we moved to Lisle more than 20 years ago, our property tax rate was lower than the tax rate for Naperville and Downers Grove. According to a Daily Herald article, the Lisle tax rate is now higher than Naperville and Downers Grove.
