Candidates offer property tax freeze

Candidates offer property tax freeze

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Herald

There are four reasons not to vote for Mayor Broda and several reasons to vote for the Prosperity for Lisle candidates: 1. When we moved to Lisle more than 20 years ago, our property tax rate was lower than the tax rate for Naperville and Downers Grove. According to a Daily Herald article, the Lisle tax rate is now higher than Naperville and Downers Grove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic... 4 hr Eat more pork 5
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 20 hr cc il 9
News Will suburban mayor pay political price for bac... Sat anonymous 3
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) Fri Vote Claar to Riches 43
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Fri Lindsay Branson 354
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS Mar 30 Vote Claar to Riches 41
Claar PATHETIC & DESPERATE Mar 30 Rebecca B 2
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dupage County was issued at April 02 at 3:45AM CDT

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,989 • Total comments across all topics: 280,005,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC