Calvin sending three to NCAA III Indoor Track & Field Championships
The Calvin men's track and field team is sending three individuals to the NCAA III Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend on the campus of North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. Representing Calvin at the national meet this Friday and Saturday will be senior Jordan Kramer and juniors Ethan Valentine and Andrew Philipose.
