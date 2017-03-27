Average property tax bill to rise nearly 1.8 percent in DuPage
DuPage County Clerk Paul Hinds says property owners countywide are going to pay an average of 1.76 percent more on their tax bills this year. DuPage homeowners can expect to pay higher property taxes to school districts and other local governments as land values countywide continue to rebound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bfd
|12 min
|Avenger
|1
|Claar DESPERATE & PATHETIC
|28 min
|Avenger
|2
|Claar PATHETIC & DESPERATE
|1 hr
|Roger is PATHETIC
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|4 hr
|Nick Hall
|352
|BPD Sgt McRay fired claims discrimination
|18 hr
|Barbers corner
|22
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|19 hr
|Everyone pays taxes
|5
|Gangs (May '08)
|Tue
|ChiraqDemon21
|25
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC