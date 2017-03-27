Average property tax bill to rise nea...

Average property tax bill to rise nearly 1.8 percent in DuPage

Read more: Daily Herald

DuPage County Clerk Paul Hinds says property owners countywide are going to pay an average of 1.76 percent more on their tax bills this year. DuPage homeowners can expect to pay higher property taxes to school districts and other local governments as land values countywide continue to rebound.

