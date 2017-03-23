Author events: Musician John Oates performs, discusses book in Naperville
John Oates, part of the music duo Hall & Oates, discusses his new book "Change of Seasons: A Memoir" at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, in Pfeiffer Hall at North Central College in Naperville. • "Bad Blood" author Demitria Lunetta signs copies of the teen horror/fantasy title at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville.
