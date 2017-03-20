Author events: Food blogger Joy Wilson presents new cookbook March 25 in Chicago
Joy Wilson, author and Joy the Baker blogger, presents her new cookbook, "Over Easy," at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Read It & Eat bookstore in Chicago. • "I Heart You" author Meg Fleming signs copies of her book at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville.
