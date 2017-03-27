Armed man robs Naperville salon, stea...

Armed man robs Naperville salon, steals car

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Herald

Naperville police are searching for a man who held up a nail salon and stole an SUV at gunpoint Saturday evening, authorities said. According to police, officers were called to the business in the 900 block of east Ogden Avenue at 6:26 p.m. Saturday on a report of an armed robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BPD Sgt McRay fired claims discrimination 1 hr Barbers corner 19
Gangs (May '08) 2 hr ChiraqDemon21 25
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS 4 hr ClaarIsOurMayorGe... 33
Valley View Elections 4 hr NotVotingforDan F... 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 4 hr Sara Clemente 350
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) 21 hr Michele 57
Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16) Mon Psychovolo 52
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC