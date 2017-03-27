6 years for Oswego man who threatened tollway chairman

An Oswego man with a nearly 30-year history of harassing and threatening Illinois State Toll Highway Authority Board Chairman Robert Schillerstrom likely won't be making any phone calls for a while. James Conroy, 58, formerly of the 500 block of Chestnut Drive, was sentenced Thursday in DuPage County court to six years in prison for telephone harassment -- the maximum allowable.

