6 years for Oswego man who threatened...

6 years for Oswego man who threatened tollway chairman

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

An Oswego man with a nearly 30-year history of harassing and threatening Illinois State Toll Highway Authority Board Chairman Robert Schillerstrom likely won't be making any phone calls for a while. James Conroy, 58, formerly of the 500 block of Chestnut Drive, was sentenced Thursday in DuPage County court to six years in prison for telephone harassment -- the maximum allowable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 35 min Lindsay Branson 354
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) 46 min Aunt Mary 42
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 49 min No on April 4 8
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS 21 hr Vote Claar to Riches 41
Claar PATHETIC & DESPERATE Thu Rebecca B 2
Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10) Thu WolfPapillon 13
Claar DESPERATE & PATHETIC Wed Power Ranger 3
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC