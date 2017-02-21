You might be paying for a primary you...

You might be paying for a primary you can't vote in

While only party voters in a few suburban townships will get to cast ballots at Tuesday's primary, taxpayers throughout the county have to cover the costs of staging the primary. Next Tuesday a few voters in fewer suburban townships will head to the polls to decide who will appear on another ballot in five weeks.

