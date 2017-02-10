Weekend picks: Pop divas En Vogue bring harmonies to NCC

Courtesy of Mills EntertainmentA live tour of "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" plays the Rosemont Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Get ready to hear great harmonized hit songs such as "My Lovin' ," "Hold On" and more when En Vogue performs at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $75-$85.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.