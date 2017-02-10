Weekend picks: Pop divas En Vogue bri...

Weekend picks: Pop divas En Vogue bring harmonies to NCC

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Herald

Courtesy of Mills EntertainmentA live tour of "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" plays the Rosemont Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Get ready to hear great harmonized hit songs such as "My Lovin' ," "Hold On" and more when En Vogue performs at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $75-$85.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 1 hr Chase Smith13 305
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... 4 hr Tyrone 2
Bolingbrook Trustee Code of Conduct 22 hr Reject Roger Claar 2
News Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09) Sat Camel Knuckle 8
schmale & north ave Sat Butter Knuckles 9
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Sat Sarah 5
News Illinois woman charged in dog poop-infused melt... (Sep '10) Sat Sarah 7
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC