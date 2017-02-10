Weekend picks: Pop divas En Vogue bring harmonies to NCC
Courtesy of Mills EntertainmentA live tour of "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" plays the Rosemont Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Get ready to hear great harmonized hit songs such as "My Lovin' ," "Hold On" and more when En Vogue performs at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $75-$85.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|1 hr
|Chase Smith13
|305
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|4 hr
|Tyrone
|2
|Bolingbrook Trustee Code of Conduct
|22 hr
|Reject Roger Claar
|2
|Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Camel Knuckle
|8
|schmale & north ave
|Sat
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Sat
|Sarah
|5
|Illinois woman charged in dog poop-infused melt... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Sarah
|7
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC