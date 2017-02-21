Water rates to rise as Naperville pla...

Water rates to rise as Naperville plans for system improvements

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Springbrook Water Reclamation Center treats wastewater from Naperville and Warrenville before releasing it into the Lower DuPage River. The facility in south Naperville has 11 years to decrease the amount of the mineral phosphorus found in treated water to 1 milligram per liter from roughly 3 milligrams per liter now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 1 hr Carly Hodges 319
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI 12 hr They are both drunks 25
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... 15 hr A concerned mom 1
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) 15 hr Red hot nacho tip 38
News Invasive Asian carp continue push toward the Gr... 19 hr Trump is the man 1
Prairie Point Elementary Sat unknown source 1
Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison Sat Federal Freddie 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC