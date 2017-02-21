Water rates to rise as Naperville plans for system improvements
The Springbrook Water Reclamation Center treats wastewater from Naperville and Warrenville before releasing it into the Lower DuPage River. The facility in south Naperville has 11 years to decrease the amount of the mineral phosphorus found in treated water to 1 milligram per liter from roughly 3 milligrams per liter now.
