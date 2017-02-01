Trial begins for Naperville woman accused of assaulting repo men
At 6 feet tall and 400 pounds, Bobby Burson is a mountain of a former repo man who doesn't scare easily. A large tattoo on his left arm that says "If you ain't payin', It ain't stayin'" remains a testament to the profession he says he quit the night he met Katherine Reccord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Palos Hills poster
|4 hr
|Warrior975
|101
|Len Wawczak and John Gibson
|4 hr
|Ha ha ha ha
|4
|Overnight parking
|8 hr
|Not an attorney
|4
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|22 hr
|Rueann4
|4
|It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb...
|Wed
|Stop the Reign
|22
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Tue
|Alaina Power
|294
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|Mon
|You sound stupid
|36
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC