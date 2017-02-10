Teens charged in pot-laced gummy bear...

Teens charged in pot-laced gummy bear incident at Naperville North

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Several Naperville North students were transported to the hospital Dec. 6 after eating gummy bears that were laces with liquid marinjuana. Several Naperville North students were transported to the hospital Dec. 6 after eating gummy bears that were laces with liquid marinjuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oswego Police Suck (Dec '10) 3 hr Jack Mehoff 28
i still love you (Sep '15) 3 hr Jack Mehoff 2
News Oswego residents work with police to stop graff... 3 hr Scooter 1
It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb... 3 hr Reject Roger Claar 32
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 5 hr Abby Evens 303
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Wed mee 3
Looking for female maltese for my male stud Wed Jortiz 4
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC