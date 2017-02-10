Teens charged in pot-laced gummy bear incident at Naperville North
Several Naperville North students were transported to the hospital Dec. 6 after eating gummy bears that were laces with liquid marinjuana. Several Naperville North students were transported to the hospital Dec. 6 after eating gummy bears that were laces with liquid marinjuana.
