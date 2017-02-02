Teen arrested in Jaguar SUV stolen from Naperville dealership
Six vehicles were stolen during a 24-hour period from two neighboring car dealerships on Naperville's west side. Four of them were taken Tuesday from Jaguar of Naperville, 1559 W. Ogden Ave. Six vehicles were stolen during a 24-hour period from two neighboring car dealerships on Naperville's west side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Palos Hills poster
|7 hr
|Warrior975
|101
|Len Wawczak and John Gibson
|7 hr
|Ha ha ha ha
|4
|Overnight parking
|11 hr
|Not an attorney
|4
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Wed
|Rueann4
|4
|It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb...
|Wed
|Stop the Reign
|22
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Jan 31
|Alaina Power
|294
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|Jan 30
|You sound stupid
|36
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC