Suspect in Naperville bank heist may have hit 3 other banks: FBI
The FBI is searching for this man, who is believed responsible for the Feb. 11, 2017, robbery of a Fifth Third Bank banch in Naperville and three other banks in Brookfield, Darien and Lombard. The FBI is searching for this man, who is believed responsible for the Feb. 11, 2017, robbery of a Fifth Third Bank banch in Naperville and three other banks in Brookfield, Darien and Lombard.
