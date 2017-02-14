Steven Avery's defense attorney to speak on flaws in criminal justice system
In his book, "Illusion of Justice," criminal defense attorney Jerome Buting looks at Steven Avery's murder conviction and other cases he has tried to expose the pitfalls in the criminal justice system. Wisconsin attorney Jerome Buting came into the spotlight when he became co-defense attorney for Steven Avery, who served 18 years for a crime he was later exonerated of but then was convicted of a murder, which became the focus of the documentary "Making a Murderer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overnight parking
|29 min
|The ghost
|5
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|31 min
|Not my president
|7
|Bolingbrook Police Sgt. McRay fired
|32 min
|The ghost
|1
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|3 hr
|Mikey
|2
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|CPD bred him
|36
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|10 hr
|Dan Pierce
|307
|It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb...
|13 hr
|J Washington
|36
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC