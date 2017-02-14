Steven Avery's defense attorney to speak on flaws in criminal justice system

In his book, "Illusion of Justice," criminal defense attorney Jerome Buting looks at Steven Avery's murder conviction and other cases he has tried to expose the pitfalls in the criminal justice system. Wisconsin attorney Jerome Buting came into the spotlight when he became co-defense attorney for Steven Avery, who served 18 years for a crime he was later exonerated of but then was convicted of a murder, which became the focus of the documentary "Making a Murderer."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.