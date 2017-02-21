St. Paddy's Day 5K set for March 11
When runners take to the streets of Naperville for the annual St. Paddy's Day 5K, they'll be celebrating St. Patrick's Day by making strides to help those with mental illnesses. The St. Paddy's Day 5K will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in downtown Naperville, and be followed by the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
