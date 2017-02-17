Some DuPage Republicans holding township primaries Feb. 28
Democrats and Republicans in townships across much of DuPage County held caucuses in early December to pick their parties' nominees for posts in the April 4 election. But Republicans in Naperville, Wayne and Winfield townships broke with decades of tradition when they opted out of the caucuses, where a relatively small number of people come together on a winter night to slate candidates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romeoville baseballs matt bottcher commits D1 (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|Following
|9
|Len Wawczak and John Gibson
|Sun
|You tool
|8
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Sat
|Ashley B
|56
|i.c.e.
|Fri
|Dave
|1
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Feb 17
|Reasonable Republ...
|8
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Peter White1570
|311
|Bolingbrook Trustee Code of Conduct
|Feb 15
|Lawlers a drunk
|4
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC