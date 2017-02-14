SNF will have to hand over internal r...

SNF will have to hand over internal reports in negligence case, court rules

An Illinois skilled nursing facility will have to produce internal documents in a negligence lawsuit filed by the family of a resident, an appeals court ruled last week. The lawsuit was filed in 2014 by the guardian of Laura Lindsey, a resident who was reportedly injured following a fall at Meadowbrook Manor of Naperville in Naperville, IL in 2012.

