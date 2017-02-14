SNF will have to hand over internal reports in negligence case, court rules
An Illinois skilled nursing facility will have to produce internal documents in a negligence lawsuit filed by the family of a resident, an appeals court ruled last week. The lawsuit was filed in 2014 by the guardian of Laura Lindsey, a resident who was reportedly injured following a fall at Meadowbrook Manor of Naperville in Naperville, IL in 2012.
