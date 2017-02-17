Show choirs compete at Naperville North's Clash of the Sequins

Naperville North High School show choirs sponsored their annual show choir invitational, Clash of the Sequins, an all-day competition between ensembles from around the Midwest. "These kids work very hard from the summer and throughout the fall preparing for competition season until now, and it's really exciting to see them up on stage doing so well," said Danielle Joynes, a Wheaton North parent.

