Senior housing coming with road extension in south Naperville

One road in south Naperville will be realigned and another will be extended farther west in response to a developer's plans to build houses and duplexes aimed at seniors. Pulte Home Corp. of Schaumburg gained approval Tuesday for its plans for Ashwood Crossing, a neighborhood of 61 houses and 42 duplexes for people 55 and older to be built west of 248th Avenue between 95th Street on the north and Trumpet Avenue on the south.

