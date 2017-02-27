Primaries sending some DuPage voters back to the polls
With the dust hardly settled from November's contentious national elections, some DuPage County voters again will go to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in several primary elections. The most important of those contests is in Aurora, where voters in the state's second-largest city will be asked to reduce a large field of mayoral hopefuls to two finalists who will advance to the April 4 general election.
