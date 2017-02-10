Post Reply
A country music festival in Naperville, Ill. is facing pressure to kick Toby Keith out of their lineup after some residents deemed the singer "too political" after his performance at President Donald TrumpA s inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolingbrook Trustee Code of Conduct
|1 hr
|Reject Roger Claar
|2
|Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09)
|17 hr
|Camel Knuckle
|8
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|17 hr
|Furr Burger
|1
|schmale & north ave
|17 hr
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|18 hr
|Sarah
|5
|Illinois woman charged in dog poop-infused melt... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Sarah
|7
|The Palos Hills poster
|Sat
|Captain Obvious
|106
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC