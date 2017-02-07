Policing in Naperville panel to be held Feb. 22
The Naperville League of Women Voters is hosting a panel discussion on policing in Naperville from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Naperville municipal center, 400 S. Eagle St. It will focus on topics including gun laws, how police know who to stop and how Naperville officers are trained. Panelists include: Robert Marshall, Naperville police chief; Michael Childress, president of the NAACP of DuPage County; Ed Yohnka, director of communications and public policy for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois; and Holly Schroetlin of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
