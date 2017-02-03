Police: Bolingbrook man drives drunk,...

Police: Bolingbrook man drives drunk, crashes into Naperville building

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Herald

A 25-year-old Bolingbrook man has been charged with driving drunk, eluding police and crashing into an office building in Naperville early Saturday, authorities said. The driver, Trenton A. Smith, was injured in the crash and taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kloeckner Murders in Romeoville from 1973 (Jan '16) 1 hr Trich87 9
Romeoville Beach (Jul '09) 7 hr TRich87 65
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 7 hr Jennie Booth 296
TRUMP is a JAGOFF 18 hr Captain Dingdong 2
Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak 18 hr Captain Dingdong 5
The Palos Hills poster Sun Hadleigh 103
romeoville forum (Dec '08) Sat Sam46 6
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC