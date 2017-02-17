Police: Aurora man stole minivan from...

Police: Aurora man stole minivan from Naperville hospital

Thursday Read more: Daily Herald

Luis J. Espinoza, 21, of Aurora, is accused of stealing a car Saturday from Edward Hospital in Naperville and has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated driving while license revoked and criminal damage to property. A 21-year-old Aurora man is facing charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle from Edward Hospital in Naperville.

