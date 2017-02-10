Petitioners pledge to bring back 4-to...

Petitioners pledge to bring back 4-town merger despite ballot denial

Mayors David Brummel of Warrenville, Steve Chirico of Naperville, Gina Cunningham-Picek of Woodridge and Joseph Broda of Lisle all say a proposal to merge their four towns isn't a good idea. But the attorney for a mysterious group that supports the concept says the idea won't go away.

