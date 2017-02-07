Pantry's mini market brings grocery c...

Pantry's mini market brings grocery convenience to Wheaton seniors

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

The old "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" game show strategy of "phone a friend" used to apply to Wheaton resident Michelle Terry whenever she needed to visit the food pantry for groceries. But a pilot program to set up mini grocery markets in retirement communities, such as Terry's home at Marian Park Apartments, has simplified the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) 3 hr Mar8209 55
Roger's Campaign Headquarters Grand Opening 3 hr Reckless Elections 4
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... 5 hr Lromeo 1
It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb... 12 hr Moo N Oink 23
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 15 hr Aaron Freeman 297
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago Mon Captain Dingdong 2
The Palos Hills poster Mon Winola Court 104
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC