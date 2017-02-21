North Central celebrates International Festival
For proof, look no further than North Central College in Naperville, where on Sunday one could step inside the Merner Field House and find food, music and performances from folks representing China, Germany, India, Ireland, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Spain and Bulgaria. One of the highlights is a program in which North Central's international students oversee language immersion rooms in Arabic, German, Japanese and Spanish.
