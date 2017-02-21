Naperville Woman's Club Announces Dates for its 58th Annual Fine Arts Fair
Mark your calendars for Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, 2017 for the 58th annual Naperville Woman's Club juried Fine Arts Fair. The Fine Arts Fair will be held again this year at the Naper Settlement in downtown Naperville from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM daily.
