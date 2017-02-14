Naperville woman carjacked outside school Monday night, police say
An armed teenager robbed a woman of her purse and her BMW outside Ann Reid Early Childhood Center Monday night, Naperville police said. The Naperville woman, a 61-year-old school employee, was in the center's parking lot, 1011 S. Naper Blvd., at about 8:30 p.m. when she was approached by a man with a handgun who took her purse and fled in her 2011 BMW X5, Cmdr.
