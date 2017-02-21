Naperville wants 'pie-in-the-sky' ideas for 5th Avenue redevelopment

Several properties owned or leased by the city near the Naperville 5th Avenue Metra station could be in store for a creative face-lift if developers impress the city with their ideas. The city council on Tuesday voted to seek proposals from development companies, teams or individuals who could re-imagine sites near the train station, including four parking lots, a water tower and former public works facility, a small business building, and the DuPage Children's Museum property.

