Naperville wants 'pie-in-the-sky' ide...

Naperville wants 'pie-in-the-sky' ideas for 5th Avenue redevelopment

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Several properties owned or leased by the city near the Naperville 5th Avenue Metra station could be in store for a creative face-lift if developers impress the city with their ideas. The city council on Tuesday voted to seek proposals from development companies, teams or individuals who could re-imagine sites near the train station, including four parking lots, a water tower and former public works facility, a small business building, and the DuPage Children's Museum property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drew Peterson What Did He Do With Stacy? (Feb '15) 5 hr John Fort 39
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 8 hr Jen Small 316
News Malls debate teen policies after fights 21 hr John Caliendo 5
i.c.e. 21 hr Dale 3
Looking for an old friend.... Tue Southside 1
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Feb 20 Captain Taint 5
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Feb 20 Captain Taint 9
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC