Naperville Park District to hold summer job fair

Adults and high school students seeking summer employment are invited to learn more about part-time and seasonal positions at the Naperville Park District by attending the district's job fair. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville.

