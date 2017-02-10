Naperville Park District seeks applic...

Naperville Park District seeks applicants for 2017 Officer White Scholarship

Applications are being accepted now through April 7, 2017 for the 2017 Officer David White Scholarship. This scholarship honors the compassionate public service modeled by Naperville park police officer David White, whose actions helped save a young man's life in 2006.

