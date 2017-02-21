Naperville North student who spoke out on Trump's travel ban invited to Washington
A Naperville North High School student, Samia Abdul-Qadir, will be U.S. Rep. Bill Foster's guest Feb. 28 during a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C. Abdul-Qadir was a participant in the Naperville Democrat's recent community discussion at the Islamic Center of Naperville on the impact of President Trump's attempts to ban travel from several Muslim-majority countries. "Our country thrives on the innovation, culture and diversity that immigrants from all walks of life bring to the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|They r both drunks
|37
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|5 hr
|They r both drunks
|22
|Drew Peterson What Did He Do With Stacy? (Feb '15)
|6 hr
|Midget Tossing
|50
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|15 hr
|Jared Nelson58
|321
|Moving to Lemont but I hear about bad things
|Thu
|confused
|1
|Transgenger
|Thu
|John Moravecek
|2
|The Bolingbrook police is a gang. (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Africanamericangirl
|108
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC