Naperville North student who spoke out on Trump's travel ban invited to Washington

A Naperville North High School student, Samia Abdul-Qadir, will be U.S. Rep. Bill Foster's guest Feb. 28 during a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C. Abdul-Qadir was a participant in the Naperville Democrat's recent community discussion at the Islamic Center of Naperville on the impact of President Trump's attempts to ban travel from several Muslim-majority countries. "Our country thrives on the innovation, culture and diversity that immigrants from all walks of life bring to the United States.

