Naperville man sentenced for lying ab...

Naperville man sentenced for lying about Communist Party membership

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A Naperville man was fined $20,000 for gaining U.S. citizenship without disclosing his onetime membership in China's Communist Party. Lu Lin, 60, of the 4200 block of Colton Circle, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang to spend one day in jail, said Joseph Fitzpatrick, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Palos Hills poster 6 hr Warrior975 101
Len Wawczak and John Gibson 6 hr Ha ha ha ha 4
Overnight parking 10 hr Not an attorney 4
Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak Wed Rueann4 4
It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb... Wed Stop the Reign 22
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Jan 31 Alaina Power 294
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) Jan 30 You sound stupid 36
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC