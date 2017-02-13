Naperville man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Lisle
Early D. Kluss, 36, has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding, according to a statement from the Lisle Police Department. Kluss was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Friday after a traffic stop in the 900 block of Maple Avenue in Lisle, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
