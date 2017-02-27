Naperville council candidates' views vary on consolidation
Benny White is seeking a spot on the Naperville City Council in the April 4 election as his term on the Indian Prairie Unit District 204 school board ends. Government consolidation is a hot topic this election season in Naperville, as eight candidates seek four spots on the city council to serve with Mayor Steve Chirico.
