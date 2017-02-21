Naperville cops: Tuxedo-clad man's crime story was a hoax
A tuxedo-clad man who slipped a strange note to a clerk at a Naperville gas station earlier this month apparently was pulling a prank, authorities say. Naperville police say a tuxedo-clad man was pulling a prank earlier this month when he slipped a note to a gas station clerk indicating he was the victim of a crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|11 hr
|somebody who know...
|23
|Prairie Point Elementary
|16 hr
|unknown source
|1
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|19 hr
|Federal Freddie
|1
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|Fri
|They r both drunks
|37
|Drew Peterson What Did He Do With Stacy? (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Midget Tossing
|50
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Jared Nelson58
|321
|Moving to Lemont but I hear about bad things
|Thu
|confused
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC