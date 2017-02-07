Naperville cops say ex-con had gun, 4...

Naperville cops say ex-con had gun, 4 kinds of drugs when nabbed

Read more: Chicago Tribune

A man who went to prison eight years ago for beating another man with a brick was arrested by Naperville police Friday on charges that he had a handgun and four varieties of narcotics in his possession. Dion A. Knight, 30, of the 800 block of North Commonwealth Avenue in Aurora , had been under investigation by Naperville detectives and was pulled over at about 12:30 a.m. near Maple Avenue and Route 53 on a traffic stop, police Cmdr.

