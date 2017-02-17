Naperville cops: Finding professor's ...

Naperville cops: Finding professor's killer 'top priority'

Rewards have been offered and leads have been followed, but Naperville police and Will County investigators still have not yet solved the Jan. 27 slaying of an Oswego man outside Naperville's Scullen Middle School. Police have said Matthew Lange, a 37-year-old assistant professor of psychology at Lewis University's Romeoville campus, was shot in the head multiple times at 7:19 p.m. as he sat in his car and waited to pick up his son from a Polish culture class at the school.

