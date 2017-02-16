Naperville businesses stand with immigrants by closing doors Thursday
This sign was posted on the door of Colonial Cafe in Naperville to announce it would be closed Thursday in support of Day Without Immigrants, a protest in opposition to the immigration policies being pursued by President Donald Trump. This sign was posted on the door of Colonial Cafe in Naperville to announce it would be closed Thursday in support of Day Without Immigrants, a protest in opposition to the immigration policies being pursued by President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|11 hr
|Sean Boots
|310
|Bolingbrook Trustee Code of Conduct
|Wed
|Lawlers a drunk
|4
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|Wed
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Wed
|CCCC
|37
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Tue
|Not my president
|7
|Illinois woman charged in dog poop-infused melt... (Sep '10)
|Feb 11
|Sarah
|7
|The Palos Hills poster
|Feb 11
|Captain Obvious
|106
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC