Naper Settlement offers School's Out Day Camps

This spring, children will be able to enjoy their days off from school learning about science, engineering and food chemistry in Naper Settlement's School's Out Day Camps for grades one through five. The fee is $45 per camper per day for the camps at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville.

