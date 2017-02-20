Motorcyclist killed in I-80 crash in New Lenox

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening on an I-80 ramp in southwest suburban New Lenox. About 5:40 p.m., Reuben W. Richardson, 55, was driving the motorcycle on the I-80 westbound ramp to I-355 when he lost control of the bike, which left the roadway and came to rest in the grassy median, according to Illinois State Police and the Will County coroner's office.

