Merkel named to dean's list
Jacob Merkel of Ladd was named to the dean's list for the 2016 winter term at North Central College in Naperville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|1 hr
|They are watching
|3
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|8 hr
|mee
|1
|The Palos Hills poster
|Thu
|Warrior975
|101
|Len Wawczak and John Gibson
|Thu
|Ha ha ha ha
|4
|Overnight parking
|Thu
|Not an attorney
|4
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Wed
|Rueann4
|4
|It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb...
|Feb 1
|Stop the Reign
|22
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC