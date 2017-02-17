Marmion Academy to host 'Mr. Marmion' charity event Feb. 24

The contestants for Mr. Marion are, front, from left, Elias Flowers, Jack Kirtley and Will Kane; and back row, Frankie Motyka, Ricky Ruiz, Fredy Quevedo, Kyle McCullough, Austin Flanagan, Will Dietz and Carlos Liz. Not pictured: Jack Dzieranowski and Ben Oklita.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.