Marmion Academy to host 'Mr. Marmion'...

Marmion Academy to host 'Mr. Marmion' charity event Feb. 24

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Daily Herald

The contestants for Mr. Marion are, front, from left, Elias Flowers, Jack Kirtley and Will Kane; and back row, Frankie Motyka, Ricky Ruiz, Fredy Quevedo, Kyle McCullough, Austin Flanagan, Will Dietz and Carlos Liz. Not pictured: Jack Dzieranowski and Ben Oklita.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i.c.e. 14 hr Dave 1
TRUMP is a JAGOFF 17 hr Reasonable Republ... 8
Romeoville baseballs matt bottcher commits D1 (Nov '14) 18 hr Romeoville Coach 7
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 23 hr Peter White1570 311
News Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump... Feb 15 USS LIBERTY 4
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Feb 15 CCCC 37
News Illinois woman charged in dog poop-infused melt... (Sep '10) Feb 11 Sarah 7
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,970 • Total comments across all topics: 278,965,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC