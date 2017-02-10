Marbles starts liquidation sale, closing 37 stores
Marbles: The Brain Store started a liquidation sale this week, discounting puzzles, books and other products up to 60 percent off, after it filed for bankruptcy. The company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 3 and plans to close 37 stores nationwide, including five in Illinois.
