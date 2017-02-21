Lisle slate says it's not behind prop...

Lisle slate says it's not behind proposal to merge towns

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Daily Herald

A candidate for Lisle village clerk, Dave Nelson, says he raised the issue of merging his community with three others during an October meeting with Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico but now opposes the idea. Nelson insisted Monday he and members of his political slate weren't behind a failed push to place referendum questions on the spring ballot to ask voters in Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge if they want to merge with Naperville.

Naperville, IL

