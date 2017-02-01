Laury Shelley Comes to Naperville's Madden Theater 3/5
Praised by Billboard Magazine as having "exciting vocal ability" and as "a singer of musical integrity," by Kevin Moore of WSBC Radio/Chicago, celebrated recording artist/vocalist/songwriter Laury Shelley celebrates the release of her new single The Windmills of Your Mind, with a tribute concert to her mentor Oscar. Grammy and Emmy-award winning composer Michel Legrand .
